Vietnam, Spain pledge to facilitate business connectivity

Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son. Photo: VNA

– Vietnam and Spain have pledged to facilitate business exchanges and connectivity, especially in the fields of clean and renewable energy, environment, infrastructure and tourism.During a political consultation in Hanoi on January 11 between permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and Secretary of State of Spanish Foreign Ministry Ignacio Ybanez Rubio, both sides agreed to further deepen bilateral cooperation within the framework of the Vietnam-Spain strategic partnership, including devising new collaboration mechanisms to raise mutual understanding and create a new driving force for bilateral ties.They shared view that the two nations have maintained visits and exchange of delegations at all levels, offered mutual support in multilateral forums and international organisations, particularly the United Nations, as well as further strengthened ties across trade, national defence-security, justice, transport, culture, and education-training.Host and guest agreed on the co-organisation of economic, cultural and tourism events this year to celebrate the 40th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.Son wished that more Spanish firms would do business in Vietnam in the near future.The two sides vowed to accelerate the approval and implementation of projects funded by Spanish official development assistance in Vietnam, including the construction of a metro line No.5 in Ho Chi Minh City.On regional and global issues of shared concern, they debated the East Sea issue, economic and political situation in the European Union (EU), ASEAN-EU cooperation, the Asia-Europe Economic Meeting and the United Nations.On the occasion, Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department Nguyen Minh Vu presented certificates to Alejandro Dominguez Herrera and Jose Sanchez-Barroso Gonzalez accepting them as Vice Honorary Consul of Spain in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, respectively./.