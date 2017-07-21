Vietnam strives to earn 250 million USD from tea exports in 2017

Vietnam’s tea sector is aiming to export 150,000 tonnes and earn a turnover of 250 million USD in 2017 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s tea sector is aiming to export 150,000 tonnes and earn a turnover of 250 million USD in 2017, announced the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

The sector also targets selling about 50,000 tonnes of tea for domestic consumption, earning about 10 trillion VND (439.9 million USD).

To realise the target, the MARD advised processing firms to connect with tea growers and control the manufacturing process, while ensuring food safety and grasping technical barriers of importers.

The ministry will increase trade promotion activities and provide support for businesses to participate in domestic and international trade fairs.

In the first six months of 2017, Vietnam exported 63,000 tonnes of tea, raking in 98 million USD, up 17 percent in volume and 15 percent in value year-on-year.-VNA