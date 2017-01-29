Vietnam to thrive in 2017: Russian experts

Production activities inside a Doosan Vina plant (Illustrative photo: VNA)

In an interview with the Sputnik news agency, a number of Russian experts forecast 2017 will be a year of success for Vietnam.Evgeny Glazunov, honorary chairman of the Russia-Vietnam Friendship Association, foresaw the improvement of Vietnam’s socio-economy and Vietnam-Russia ties.He highlighted that the country would continue to be among top ASEAN economies and contribute more to the development of the bloc.Journalist and historian Piotr Tsvetov said he believes that Vietnam will reap more success this year than in 2016, adding that the country is facing far less challenges than many other nations across the globe.He said Vietnam would enjoy stable and promising partnerships with the outside world, while local leaders have been making effective moves to tackle domestic issues.Nikolai Kolesnik, head of the Russian veteran association, noted that Vietnam would build up momentum towards development this year based on achievements it made in 2016.Vladimir Kolotov, head of the St. Petersburg State University’s Ho Chi Minh Institute, said Vietnam was able to avoid many problems despite challenges facing it last year to boost economic and defence capacity.According to the scholar, applying the late President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, the country has been persevering with its goals and making allies across the world, which in turn has improved Vietnam’s prestige on the global stage.-VNA