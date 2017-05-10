Filming studio of "Kong: Skull Island" (Photo: VNA)

- Tourism Ambassador of Vietnam Jordan Vogt-Roberts, director of the Hollywood movie “Kong: Skull Island”, revisited the filming location at Trang An landscape complex in the northern province of Ninh Binh on May 10.The director was excited and surprised to see the studio had been restored by the provincial and Xuan Truong Construction Enterprise for Trang An Festival 2017.He also talked with actors and actresses playing indigenous people in the movie.Vogt-Roberts said he was very happy that Kong: Skull Island had make a great impact after two months of screening. Particularly, the natural scenes shot in Ninh Binh in particular and Vietnam in general have been seen by global audiences.He expressed his desire to fulfill his mission as tourism ambassador of Vietnam to promote the country’s image and Ninh Binh particularly to international friends.In the future, he hopes to shoot more movies in Vietnam and Ninh Binh to create jobs for locals.The blockbuster movie was shot in many locations in Ninh Binh from February 27 to March 15, 2016, including the Trang An scenic complex – which was recognised as a world Cultural and Natural Heritage by UNESCO.-VNA