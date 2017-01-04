Vietnam U20 prepare for World Cup 2017

Vietnam's U20 team (Phôt: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam U20 football squad will attend a training camp in Germany, which is expected to start in March, to prepare for the World Cup Championship in the Republic of Korea (RoK).

The team will leave Vietnam for the competition in May.

The FIFA U20 World Cup will be taking place in the RoK from May 20 to June 11. It will see competition of 24 teams in 52 matches. The draw will be held on March 15.



Tickets are now available on the official website of FIFA at http://www.FIFA.com/u20ticket or http://www.kr.FIFA.com/u20ticket. -VNA