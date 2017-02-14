Vietnam willing to join int’l efforts in protecting sea environment

Vice National Assembly Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong at the hearing (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam is willing join hands with the international community in efforts to protect the marine environment while exploiting economic resources in a reasonable and effective manner in combination with the safeguarding of peace, security and sustainable growth of the country, said.In her speech at the discussion on maritime economic resources at the annual hearing of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the United Nations in New York on February 13, the Vice Chairwoman said that Vietnam has paid special attention to the development of sea-based economy in line with the protection of marine environment.She noted Vietnam is a coastal state, with an important position in the international waterway, adding that the country is also vulnerable to climate change, including sea level rise.She held that protecting maritime resources and environment is the shared responsibility of many countries, especially those owning financial strength and advanced technology.Amidst the imbalance of sea exploitation and environment protection that leads to serious consequences affecting sustainable development, Vice Chairwoman Phong underlined that peace and security is the prerequisite condition for sustainable growth.At the hearing, titled “A World of Blue: Preserving the oceans, safeguarding the planet, ensuring human well-being in the context of the 2030 Agenda,” she also made a number of proposals to ensure the harmony of sea resources exploitation and environmental protection, including the full implementation of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to ensure security and safety at sea as well as the settlement of disputes through peaceful measures in line with international law.She also stressed the need to abide by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation’s Code of Conduct for Responsible Fisheries as well as other fisheries regulations in the world in which coastal states are signature members.It is necessary to strengthen the building of trust through enhancing transparence in environmental information in waters beyond national jurisdiction right of countries and in disputed areas.The Vice Chairwoman suggested continuing to complete legal documents and to strengthen State management on seas and islands.She also urged parliaments to increase the supervision over governments’ implementation of policies in tourism, fishing and mining to minimise the impacts of the sectors on the marine environment and oceans.It is also crucial to encourage people, especially fishermen, to follow regulations on preserving sea environment during their fishing and aquatic farming activities.At the same time, she also proposed increasing international cooperation and technical assistance to improve coastal developing countries’ capacity in responding to climate change and boosting sustainable growth of the maritime economy.Vice Chairwoman Phong also urged the IPU and parliaments of countries to conduct regular reviews on the implementation of their commitments and initiatives adopted at the hearing as well as at the upcoming conference on seas and oceans to evaluate outcomes as well as shortcomings for timely solutions.-VNA