- Vietnam won a gold medal at the ongoing World Shuttlecock Championships in Hong Kong (China).Ho Phuoc Sang defeated a Chinese rival 17-21, 21-12, 21-18 in the men’s singles final on July 24 to top the event for the first time in four editions. The event is organised every two years.The ninth edition of the tournament will continue until July 27 with competitions in the women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles categories, and team events.Vietnam are the world No 1 in this sport.The team has been in the top position in all the previous editions.Two years ago in Italy, Vietnam ranked first with four gold and three silver medals. China were second with three gold medals. Macau were third with three bronze medals. -VNA