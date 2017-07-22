Vietnamese tennis player Nguyen Van Phuong (in red) wins the final match in the men’s singles at the U18 Tennis Federation (ITF) Junior Circuit – BECAMEX Cup 2017 (Photo: VNA)



HCM City (VNA) – Vietnamese tennis player Nguyen Van Phuong won the final match in the men’s singles at the U18 Tennis Federation (ITF) Junior Circuit – BECAMEX Cup 2017 in Ho Chi Minh City on July 22.

Phuong lost the first set in his match against Chinese player Yuan Zihao, but won the next two sets to obtain the championship.

Meanwhile, in the men’s doubles final, Vietnamese pair of Van Phuong and Minh Thinh was defeated 6-7 and 2-6 by Chinese rivals Yuan Zihao and Zeng Zicheng.

No 1 seed Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty from India beat No 2 seed Che Yujiao from China (6-4, 6-2) to take the championship in the women’s single category.

Meanwhile, Chinese duo Li Zongyi and Wang Jungyi became the champions in the women’s doubles after trouncing Che Yujiao and Gou Chunxi also from China (7-6, 6-4).

Co-organised by the HCM City Tennis Federation and the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, the event draws more than 100 players from 20 countries and territories, including China, Australia, India, Thailand, the Philippines, France and the US. They competed in men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles and women’s doubles.



The tournament offered opportunities for young Vietnamese players to sharpen their skills and bolster exchange with international players.