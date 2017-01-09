Vietnamese ambassador receives insignia of France’s Choisy le Roi

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Nguyen Ngoc Son (Photo: VNA)

– France’s Choisy le Roi city has offered an insignia to Vietnamese Ambassador to France Nguyen Ngoc Son in recognition of his contributions to developing the France-Vietnam ties as well as twin relations between the city and Hanoi’s Dong Da district in 2016.Governor of Choisy le Roi city Didier Guillaume presented the insignia to the diplomat at a New Year ceremony which was attended by nearly 1,000 delegates. Three collectives and a citizen of the city were also honoured at the event.The city leader lauded the recipients’ contributions to the achievements of the city in 2016.Ambassador Son expressed his great honour to receive the insignia, saying that it shows not only the warm sentiment of the city to him but also the long-standing friendship between the city and Vietnam.He thanked the whole-hearted and effective support of Choisy le Roi city’s leaders and people in promoting the image of Vietnam in the locality through various events, including the Vietnam Year 2012, the ceremony marking 40 years of the signing of the Paris Agreement in 2013, and the second Vietnamese youth and students’ festival in Europe in 2016.Located in the outskirts of Paris, Choisy le Roi hosted negotiations for the Paris Agreement between Vietnam and the US on ending war and restoring peace in Vietnam between 1968-1973. During the Vietnamese delegation’s stay in the city, they received great support from the local government and residents.After the war, the city set up twin relations with Hanoi’s Dong Da district to help its reconstruction through the building of schools and medical stations. The two sides have strengthened cooperation in culture and education as well as regularly exchanged delegations over the past time.-VNA