Vietnamese beauty wins best costume at Miss Tourism International

Vietnamese beauty Pham Thuy Linh in her winning costume (Photo: thanhnien.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese representative Pham Thuy Linh won the best costume award at the 19th Miss Tourism International which has recently taken place in Malaysia.

Linh wore a stylised version of traditional ao dai made from velvet with elegant dragon and phoenix decorations.

Born in 1989, Pham Thuy Linh is 1m75 tall with body measurements of 85-63-95. She was the runner – up in the Vietnam Supermodel Competition 2010 and won Miss Ao dai title at the Miss Vietnam World 2009.

The 19th Miss Tourism International attracted 59 contestants around the world and Ariel Pearse from New Zealand was crowned the queen. -VNA