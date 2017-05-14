Visitors gather at Vietnamese booth at the event (Photo: VNA)

Prague (VNA) – The crowds of visitors around booths selling Vietnamese food at the Embassies Food and Culture Festival in the Czech Republic’s capital city of Prague on May 13 reflected the increasing popularity of the Southeast Asian country’s cuisine in Prague.

According to a recent survey published on a local newspaper, 85 percent of interviewees said they loved Vietnamese restaurants in Prague. About 67 percent of respondents said they frequently eat Vietnamese food, while 19 percent said they take the food very frequently. One percent told the survey that they have Vietnamese dish every day.

When being asked about the taste of Vietnamese food, more than a half of the interviewees answered “very tasty” while 37 percent wanted to try.

According to many Czech diners, Vietnamese food is simple, elegant but rich in flavor and colour as well as in nutrition.

Several streets in downtown Prague are lined with Vietnamese restaurants and the Vietnamese food corner at the Prague Trade Centre in the suburbs is always crowded on the weekend.

The popularity of Vietnamese food in Prague is partly attributable to the efforts of the Vietnamese embassy and Vietnamese community over the past years to introduce the country’s food at various local festivals and events.-VNA