NA Vice Chairman Do Ba Ty (R) and Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Fiji Ruveni N. Nadalo (Source: VNA)

– The Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and the Parliament of the Republic of Fiji should enhance exchanges and the sharing of experience in lawmaking to make their ties more practical and effective, said NA Vice Chairman Do Ba Ty.He made the suggestion at a meeting with Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Fiji Ruveni N. Nadalo on the sidelines of the on-going symposium themed “Climate change and actions of legislators” of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) for the Asia-Pacific region, in HCM City on May 11.Vietnam is willing to share experience and support Fiji in training personnel in agriculture, rural development and healthcare, he stressed, hoping that the relations between the two States, including the parliamentary ties will be flourishing for the sake of the two people.He hailed active contributions of Fijian parliamentarians to the 25th Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF 25) in Fiji as well as to the IPU’s symposium.Vice Chairman Ty said the transfer of the APPF Chairmanship from Fiji to Vietnam marked a significant milestone in the bilateral relations in general and between the two legislative bodies in particular since the two nations established diplomatic ties in 1993.For his part, Ruveni N. Nadalo said his country’s Parliament wants to boost cooperation and experience sharing in lawmaking with all countries, including Vietnam, in order to improve the quality of parliamentarians and legislative activities.The guest said the Fijian Parliament made strong moves in increasing the rate of female parliamentarians, and encouraging women to involve in making laws and building policies.Working visits to Vietnam helped the Fijian Parliament gather valuable experience in raising the number of new and female legislators as well as issues relating to parliamentarians’ operation in making law, he added. - VNA