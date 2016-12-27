Vietnamese firms eligible to export rice to China announced

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



HCM City (VNA) – China has announced a list of 22 Vietnamese companies which are eligible for exporting rice to the country through official channels, according to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam.



Since January 1, 2017, these companies, which satisfy conditions on infrastructure facilities and quality management systems, will be allowed to export rice to China. The time reference will be the date their rice shipments leave Vietnamese ports.



From November 15-30, 2016, a working group in charge of quarantine, quality supervision and examination from China had made a fact-finding tour of 31 rice producing, trading and processing companies recommended by the Vietnam Food Association.



China is currently one of Vietnam’s major rice importers, accounting for around 35 percent of its export market share.



In the first 10 months of 2016, rice export to China reached 1.51 million tonnes worth 678.7 million USD, representing decreases of 22 percent in volume and 13.7 percent in value as compared with the same period last year.-VNA