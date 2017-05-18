Vietnamese images promoted in Chile

Officials of the Vietnamese Embassy in Chile and visitors at the event (Photo: VNA)

Buenos Aires (VNA) – Various Vietnamese cultural products were showcased at the Exponor 2017 international exhibition of the mining industry on May 17 in Chile’s northern province of Antofagasta.

The Vietnamese Embassy displayed photos, books and stamps on Vietnamese ethnic groups, bronze drums and ao dai to promote the country and to boost friendship between Hanoi and Santiago, Chile’s capital.

Vietnamese handicraft products were also displayed at the event.

Previously, photos and publications and handicrafts were showcased at Cumbres Hotel in San Pedro de Atacama town in Antofagasta, attracting many Chileans and tourists.

This was the first cultural diplomatic activity of Vietnam in Antofagasta, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Chile Ngo Duc Thang, stressing the potential to boost bilateral ties between Vietnam and Chile.

The event enhanced Chilean’s understanding of Vietnam and solidarity between the two nations. -VNA