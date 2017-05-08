Vietnamese students win prizes at the contest (Photo: Courtesy of the Ministry of Education and Training)

Hanoi (VNA) – Seven out of eight students of the Vietnam national team bagged prizes at the 18th Asian Physics Olympiad 2017, announced by the Office of Testing and Educational Quality Assurance under the Ministry of Education and Training on May 8.



The Vietnamese team won one gold medal, three silver and three certificates in total.



The gold medal came to Dinh Anh Dung, a 12th grader of Hanoi Amsterdam Gifted High school.



Three silver medalists were Grade 12 students from Vo Nguyen Giap Gifted High School (Quang Binh province), Natural Science High School – Hanoi National University and Phan Boi Chau Gifted High School (Nghe An province).



Three certificates were given to grade 11 and grade 12 students from Hanoi and the provinces of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An.



Thanks to the achievements, Vietnam is among seven countries and territories winning gold medals, including China, Russia, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan and India in this year’s contest.



The 18th Asian Physics Olympiad 2017 took place in Yakutsk, Russia, from May 1-9, with the participation of 153 contestants from 22 countries and territories.-VNA