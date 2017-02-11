Vietnam’s dragon fruits introduced at Berlin international fair

Vietnamese dragon fruit displayed at the Fruit Logistica 2017 in Berlin (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam’s dragon fruits were introduced at the international fresh produce trade show - Fruit Logistica 2017 - held in Berlin, Germany, from February 8-10.Dragon fruits were the only product displayed at the Vietnamese stall, but it was still a big draw to visitors. The fruits are grown under an EU support programme, which helps ensure the cultivation process and the final products to meet GlobalGAP standards.During the show, Vietnamese exporters signed cooperation pacts with Germany’s leading fruit and vegetable distributor Landgard, paving the way for dragon fruits and other fruits of Vietnam to penetrate this demanding market.Fruit Logistica is one of the world’s largest events in the field. Last year, the event attracted 2,884 exhibitors from 70 countries worldwide and over 70,000 visitors.According to figures from Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), dragon fruits are grown on 37,000ha across the country, with annual output reaching some 630,000 tonnes.The fruits have been exported to the European Union, the United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea.-VNA