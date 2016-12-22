Viglacera lists 65 million shares on Hanoi stock exchange

At Viglacera Ha Long (Source: VNA)

– Construction material manufacturer Viglacera Corporation on December 22 listed more than 65 million shares worth over 650 billion VND (28.2 million USD) on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), under the code VGC.The reference price of each share was 15,600 VND.Chairman of Viglacera’s board of directors Luyen Cong Minh said after making the initial public offering (IPO) more than one year ago, Viglacera listed shares on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM).On December 13, VGC shares were traded at 15,900 VND (0.69 USD).Viglacera, operating in construction materials and real estate, currently has 3.07 trillion VND (133.4 million USD) in charter capital, of which 78.82 percent is owned by the State, 9.16 percent by foreign stakeholders and 12.02 percent by domestic individuals and units.Throughout 42 years of operation, Viglacera has become the leading construction material maker in the domestic market and shipped products to more than 40 countries and territories worldwide. It is also the largest investor in industrial parks in the northern region..Between 2015 and 2020, the corporation aims for an annual growth of 10-20 percent in major production lines.Nguyen Thanh Long, Chairman of the HNX Board of Directors, said one year since the successful listing on UPCoM, Viglacera’s capitalization has surged 75 percent.VGC is the 167th listed on the HNX this year, he said.-VNA