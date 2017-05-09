Vinh Long offers 1,000 gifts to AO victims, vision-impaired

Agent Orange victims receive gifts from volunteers. (Source: VNA)

Vinh Long (VNA) – The Association of Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin (AO) in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long and the provincial Blind Association on May 9 presented more than 1,000 gifts to AO victims and poor vision-impaired people in the locality.



The gifts, worth 300,000 VND (13 USD) each, include rice, noodle and other daily necessities, were offered to 669 AO victims and 402 blind persons.



Vinh Long currently has 6,560 AO victims, most of who are struggling with difficulties in their daily life.



Vice President of the Association of AO Victims Pham Van Huong said that in 2017, the association aims to raise up to 4.5 billion VND (198,000 USD) in cash and presents for AO victims.



He added that the association plans to give 14,000-15,000 gifts to AO victims, build 10-15 houses for the needy, provide startup capital to 10-15 households and offer free medical checks-up to 10,000 people.



The association will also upgrade two functional rehabilitation facilities in the province to better treat AO victims.-VNA











