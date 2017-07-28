Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

– Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang on July 28 replied to reporters’ question about recent opinions and information relating to Vietnam’s oil and gas activities, clarifying that those activities are conducted in the waters completely within the country’s sovereignty.“Relevant oil and gas activities of Vietnam take place in the sea areas that are completely under the country’s sovereign rights and jurisdiction, which were established in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.Vietnam asks all parties concerned to respect its rights and legitimate and legal interests and together make efforts to actively and practically contribute to the maintenance of peace and cooperation in the East Sea,” the spokesperson noted.-VNA