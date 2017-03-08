Women’s startups supporting initiative launched in HCM City

Members of WISE share their startup experience (photo: baomoi.biz)

– An initiative designed to support and connect women’s startup businesses in Vietnam and Mekong countries was launched in Ho Chi Minh City on March 8.The initiative is expected to improve awareness of challenges facing women-owned startup companies and put forth specific measures and action plans to help them do business more effectively.Huynh Kim Tuoc, Executive Director of the Saigon Innovation Hub, said the initiative will connect members through meetings, conferences and incubation programmes, while partnering with similar networks and organisations to support women in doing business.With funding provided by the Australian Government and the Asia Development Bank (ADB), a number of female owners of startup companies and investors will be sent to Switzerland for training in 2017.-VNA