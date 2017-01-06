Yen Bai calls for investments from RoK

Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Thi Thanh Tra is introducing the province's investment oppotunities to investor. (Illustrative image) (Source: baoyenbai.com.vn)

– The People’s Committee of the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai organised a conference in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK), on January 6 to introduce its development potentials and investment opportunities.The event was attended by Pham Thi Thanh Tra, Secretary of the province Party Committee and Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee, Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Pham Huu Chi and representatives from relevant sectors and around 150 RoK businesses.Addressing the event, Tra praised RoK enterprises’ contributions to Yen Bai’s socio-economic development as well as the relationship between the two nations.She pledged that the local authorities will create optimal conditions for foreign investors, including those from the RoK, to do business in the province.Yen Bai has a crucial political and economic geographical location in the north of Vietnam with advantageous traffic networks, including land, waterway and railway routes, Tra said.The province also has huge potentials for the development of processing, trade and agro-forestry-mineral exports, renewable energy and tourism.Having underlined human resources as Yen Bai’s most important potential, the official added that the province has continuously created a favourable and safe investment environment, offered incentives for investors and ensured human resources for businesses.Meanwhile, Ambassador Chi highlighted the event as one of the first investment promotion activities of a Vietnamese locality in the RoK in 2017, marking the upcoming 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.He also spoke highly of the efforts made by Yen Bai authorities to lure foreign investments, particularly from the RoK on the basic of mutual benefits.Within the framework of the conference, the Yen Bai People’s Committee and Solkiss Company of the RoK signed a memorandum of understanding to build a renewable energy plant in the province.-VNA