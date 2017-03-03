3,000 national flags presented to Quang Ngai fishermen

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of the central province of Quang Ngai and Hue University of Education presented 3,000 national flags to fishermen of Ly Son island district on March 3.

Dr Vu Dinh Bay of the Hue University of Education said that the campaign aims to encourage Vietnamese fishermen to continue sticking to the sea to affirm the country’s sea and island sovereignty.

Since the campaign kicked off in May 2016, it got more than 11,000 national flags, he added.



Fisherman Vo Duy Chien said the national flag is never absent in offshore fishing trips as it is the symbol of the country.



On the occasion, 10 students of disadvantaged families in Binh Chau commune, Binh Son district of the province also received gifts worth 500,000 VND (about 22 USD) each.-VNA