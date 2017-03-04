Activities launched to respond to world water, meteorological days

World Water Day 2017 (Photo: dutchwatersector.com)

​Hanoi (VNA) -The Ministry of National Resources and Environment has issued a document guiding localities to organise activities in response to the World Water Day (March 22) and the World Meteorological Day (March 23).

This year’s World Water Day highlights the theme “Waste Water”, aiming to raise public awareness of reducing water pollution and using fresh water resources economically and sustainably.



Meanwhile, themed “Understanding Clouds”, the World Meteorological Day 2017 stresses the importance of clouds for climate and water while helping communities gain deeper insight into the significance of hydrometeorology in mitigating natural disasters and other socio-economic activities.



To response to those events, the ministry has asked the People’s Committees of cities and provinces to direct local Natural Resources and Environment departments to coordinate with relevant units in making plans and organising meetings and other activities such as workshops, exhibitions and parades, among others.



The Department of Water Resources Management is directed to provide information and documents as well as cooperate with localities in carrying out the above activities.



The information and documents related to the World Water Day 2017 will be updated on the department’s website at http://dwrm.gov.vn.-VNA