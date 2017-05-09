At the SOM 1 in Khanh Hoa (Source: VNA)

– The second Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM 2) and related meetings opened in Hanoi on May 9, beginning the second major session during the APEC Year 2017.They include a meeting of the Mining Task Force chaired by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, a meeting of the Sub-Committee on Standards and Conformance, a food safety cooperation forum, a seminar on export certification, and meetings of the Group of Friends on Disability Issues and the APEC Policy Partnership on Women and the Economy.The SOM 2 and related meetings will last till May 21, focusing discussions on trade and investment liberalisation, business facilitation, human resources development, education, network economy, women and the economy, food safety, science-technology and innovation, mining, automobile industry and urbanisation, among others.They will also look into how to promote key cooperation agenda and priorities adopted at the SOM 1 and outline documents to submit to senior officials in November 2017 and ministerial meetings this year.-VNA