APEC senior officials’ meeting crucial to boost regional connectivity

Nha Trang city in Khanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)



– The first APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM 1) in 2017 holds a significant meaning in reasserting APEC’s determination to boost cooperation for growth and connectivity in the Asian-Pacific region.Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Le Hai Binh was speaking at a regular press conference in Hanoi on February 9 to inform reporters about Vietnam’s external activities in the coming time.He said the meeting is scheduled to take place in Nha Trang city of the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa from February 18 to March 3.Nearly 60 relevant meetings, dialogues and workshops will be held as part of SOM 1, focusing on the theme of APEC Year 2017 “Creating New Dynamism, Fostering A Shared Future”, he added.Participants will put forth incentives to implement APEC priorities and activity orientations in 2017, the spokesperson said.Close to 1,500 delegates from the member economies, international organisations, and businesses are expected to join the event, he added.The APEC Finance Deputies’ Meeting and Central Bank Deputies’ Meeting will also be organised in Nha Trang from February 23-24, he said.-VNA