At the event (Source: VNA)

- The APEC second Senior Officials Meeting (SOM-2) entered the final working day in Hanoi on May 18.During the event, participants will discuss APEC’s important agenda for this year, including deploying priorities set at the SOM-1 and the outcomes of the High-level Policy Dialogue on Human Resources Development in the Digital Age, and proposing next orientations for SOM-3.The same day, an APEC App Challenge, which is initiated by APEC Forum and co-organised by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Asia Foundation and Google, will be launched.As part of events in the run-up to the 23rd Meeting of Ministers responsible for Trade scheduled for May 20-21 in Hanoi, the competition is expected to encourage interaction between APEC’s policymakers and young software developers.-VNA