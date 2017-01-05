Australia confirms suspension of military cooperation with Indonesia

Australian and Indonesian soldiers in a joint drill. (Photo: Reuters)

Sydney (VNA) – Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne confirmed on January 4 that Indonesia suspended military cooperation with Australia.



The incident happened as an Indonesian military officer voiced his concerns about “remarks and teaching materials” at an army training facility in Perth, Western Australia.



Payne said that Australia has carefully examined the incident and the investigation will be finished shortly.



Indonesia informed Australia of suspending military cooperation, she said, noting that the two countries keep their cooperation in other areas.



Payne affirmed that Australia is committed to building a close defence relationship with Indonesia, including training activities, adding Australia will work with Indonesia to resume full cooperation as soon as possible.



Spokesman of the Indonesian National Armed Forces Major-General Wuryanto said that military cooperation between the two countries was suspended from mid-December 2016.-VNA