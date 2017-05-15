Scene at the training course (infornet.vn)

– The Australian Government is sponsoring a training programme for leaders and officials of Da Nang to enhance their English language and intercultural communication skills to contribute to a successful APEC year in Vietnam.The training course opened in the central city on May 15.The programme, delivered by RMIT University Vietnam for 50 participants from Da Nang opened in the central city on May 15. It is designed to meet diverse needs of participants of different English levels and work schedules.Nguyen Cong Tien, Deputy Director of the Da Nang Department of Foreign Affairs, said this training course will not only contribute to the preparation for the 2017 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and Da Nang’s foreign relations, but also contribute to enhancing and deepening the cooperation between Da Nang in particular, Vietnam in general with Australia."Australian Ambassador Craig Chittick said the Australian Government is pleased to be able to respond effectively to an emerging, practical need of Da Nang city where key APEC events will take place.“We aim to contribute to Vietnam’s success in hosting APEC this year,” he said.-VNA