Representatives of APEC economies discuss on the sideline of the workshop (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A Workshop on APEC Research and Technology within the framework of the Policy Partnership on Science, Technology and Innovation (PPSTI) took place in Hanoi on May 15, with the main themes focusing on climate innovation, entrepreneurship and human resources development.

The event introduced some ongoing efforts to address climate change, including the establishment of climate innovation centres in Vietnam and many other economies which help provide business advisory and training, seed funding and policy support to local climate innovators, entrepreneurs and SMEs who develop locally-tailored clean technologies.

Delegates shared the views that while climate change continues to be a major threat to worldwide, the emergence of new climate technologies, innovative finance and social enterprises with climate-friendly business models are equally on the rise to provide innovative solutions to address climate change.

Increasing global efforts for education and human resources development on science, technology and innovation and climate change is propelling the momentum for capacity building of APEC member economies, they said.

The PPSTI’s mission is to support the development of science and technology cooperation as well as effective science, technology, and innovation policy recommendations in APEC through collaboration between government, academia, private sector and other APEC fora.

The Partnership was formed in 2012, when APEC agreed to broaden the mandate of the Industrial Science and Technology Working Group (ISTWG) to include in its discussions innovation policy development and to intensify cooperation among governments, businesses and academia. The ISTWG was later renamed to the PPSTI.

In addition, the Partnership supports a range of cutting-edge APEC projects.-VNA