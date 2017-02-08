Binh Thuan moves to prevent seawater intrusion

Seawater intrusion in Tien Thanh commune, Phan Thiet city (Source: VNA)

– The south central coastal province of Binh Thuan plans to invest 27 billion VND (around 1.2 million USD) to build sea dikes in landslide-hit areas.The information was released by Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Van Nam at a meeting on February 8.Nam urged the targeted localities to complete sea dike designs right in February to accelerate the implementation of the projects.Binh Thuan, with a 192 km-long coastline, has seen increasingly serious seawater intrusion along 15 km in the coastal areas of Tuy Phong district, Phan Thiet city, and La Gi town, affecting over 350 local households.According to the Phan Thiet city People’s Committee, since 2010, sea encroachment has triggered landslides along its 1.8 km coast and about 20-30 metres inland in the city’s Duc Long ward and Tien Thanh commune.The sea encroachment has affected 200 households, pulled down 66 houses and threatened 34 other homes. Other households have struggled to prevent high waves to keep their residence.-VNA