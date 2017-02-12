Cai Rang floating market in Can Tho city

Floating markets in the Mekong Delta have existed for hundreds of years. Cai Rang floating market, one of the kind in Can Tho city, has become cultural, economic heritage of people in south Vietnam.
VNA
Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 16:09:00
