Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 20:11:20

Culture - Sports

Cai Rang floating market in Can Tho city

Floating markets in the Mekong Delta have existed for hundreds of years. Cai Rang floating market, one of the kind in Can Tho city, has become cultural, economic heritage of people in south Vietnam.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Hanoians enjoy flying kites in Hanoi

Hanoians enjoy flying kites in Hanoi

Son La traditional culture spotlights in Hanoi

Son La traditional culture spotlights in Hanoi

Huong Pagoda festival attracts crowds

Huong Pagoda festival attracts crowds

Unique Specialties for lunar New Year festival

Unique Specialties for lunar New Year festival

Hanoi’s streets quiet on days before Lunar New Year

Hanoi’s streets quiet on days before Lunar New Year

Tet flower festival opens in HCM City

Tet flower festival opens in HCM City

HCM City: calligraphy street bustling ahead Lunar New Year

HCM City: calligraphy street bustling ahead Lunar New Year

School band promotes music among secondary pupils

School band promotes music among secondary pupils

Others