Can Tho works to develop Cai Rang floating market

Cai Rang Floating Market (Source: VNA)

– The People Committee of Can Tho city has approved a project to preserve and develop the Cai Rang floating market with the aim of making it a favourite destination for international and domestic tourists in the Mekong Delta region, a local official has said.The municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism in 2017 will work with relevant bodies and Cai Rang district on implementing the project, with focus on building infrastructure facility and expanding tourism products of the market while preserving its century-old original values, said Le Minh Son, Deputy Director of the department.The Cai Rang Floating Market on the Cai Rang River was rated one of 10 most outstanding markets in the world by the UK Rough Guide magazine.It sells fruits, vegetables and other specialties from Can Tho and from other Mekong Delta provinces.The market is open very early until around 9am everyday. It attracts nearly 300 – 500 trading boats. Of which, around 150 ships are permanent residential ones on the river.The market lures 500 – 700 local and foreign tourists each day.-VNA