Cambodia, Singapore strengthen bilateral cooperation

A photo of the signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and Singaporean President Tony Tan Keng Yam witnessed the signing of two memoranda of understanding (MoU) on vocational training and health care on January 9 after their talks in Phnom Penh.

One MoU was made between Cambodia's Labour and Vocational Training Ministry and Singapore's Institute of Technical Education Education Services, and the other was inked between Cambodia's Calmette Hospital and Singapore's Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Eang Sophallet, assistant to the Cambodian Prime Minister said that during the talks, Prime Minister Hun Sen thanked Singapore for its support in vocational training and health care in Cambodia, saying the aid had contributed to the country’s socio-economic development. In addition, the two leaders agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and tourism.

In 2015, two-way trade between Cambodia and Singapore reached 500 million USD.

President of Singapore Tony Tan Keng Yam arrived in Phnom Penh on January 8, for his four-day official visit to Cambodia at the invitation of King Norodom Sihamoni.

He will visit Laos from January 11 to 14 at the invitation of Lao President Bounnhang Vorachith.-VNA