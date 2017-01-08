Singaporean President visits Cambodia

President of Singapore Tony Tan Keng Yam. (Photo: AFP)

Singapore (VNA) – President of Singapore Tony Tan Keng Yam started his four-day State visits to Cambodia on January 8, at the invitation of King Norodom Sihamoni.

President Tony Tan Keng Yam is scheduled to meet with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen on January 9. The leaders will witness the signing of two memoranda of understanding on vocational training and healthcare.

Besides, President Tony Tan will pay a visit to Calmette hospital in Phnom Penh and the Angkor archaeological site in Siem Riep province, northwest of Cambodia.

According to Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Tony Tan will leave Cambodia for Laos on January 11 for a four-day State visit, at the invitation of Lao President Bounnhang Vorachith.-VNA