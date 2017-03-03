Canada boosts farm produce export to Vietnam

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Canada expects to sell more quality and safe farm produce to Vietnam where the middle class is growing fast, it was stated by Canadian Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence Macaulay during his January visit to Vietnam.Vietnam is currently Canada’s top trade partner among the 10 ASEAN member states, with farm produce, food and fisheries accounting for nearly half of Canada’s exports to the country, according to the Thoi bao Kinh te Viet Nam (Vietnam Economic Times) on March 2.Canada’s key agricultural exports to Vietnam include snout otter clam, fresh lobster, oyster, cod, other kinds of cold-water fish, soya bean, wheat, oilseed, pork, beef, apple and cherry fruit, which amounted to over 196 million USD in 2016.Macaulay’s January visit was part of the Canadian government’s efforts to extend trade in Asia-Pacific, thereby creating jobs and improving Canadian farmers’ income over a long term.During a working session with Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong, Macaulay expressed his wish to bring more lobsters to Vietnam and deliver the first shipment of blueberries soon.As the world’s largest pork manufacturer, Canada also wants to cooperate with Vietnam in developing pig genes, he said.He hailed Vietnamese coffee and seafood but suggested further improving production by adopting technological advances and adjusting products to suit consumers’ taste in each market.According to him, Canada boasts a wealth of experience in technological renovation to manufacture high-quality, safe and low-cost products, as well as a strict law and inspection system to ensure product quality.The guest informed that Canada will soon provide Vietnam with 15 million CAD for the “Safe food for growth” project and is working with the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on this area.Cuong, for his part, said Vietnam facilitates the import of high-quality pig breeds, and currently there are 35 importers of Canadian lobsters nationwide.He added that trade potential between the two countries remains great because their goods are supplementary.-VNA