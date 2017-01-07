Cao Bang’s last remote commune accesses power

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Son Lap commune in Bao Lac district has become the last commune in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang to access electricity from the national power grid.Total investment for the project to supply power to the remote commune is 23.83 billion VND (1.05 million USD). The project includes 6.738km of 35kV middle-voltage transmission line, three transformer stations with a total capacity of 300kVA, and 9,379km of low-voltage line.Located about 140km from Cao Bang city, Son Lap commune covers over 4,000 hectares with many high rocky mountains. Its residents are mostly from ethnic minority groups, including Mong, Dao, Tay and Nung.The majority of local households are poor, with backward customs and low literacy.The project, invested by the Electricity of Vietnam’s Northern Power Corporation (EVN NPC), is expected to improve socio-economic situation in the localities, while enhancing political-social awareness of locals.-VNA