Central province throws festival fit for sea gods

A fishing boat is held up in a procession, as villagers pray for a bumper catch (Photo: VNA)

- The immense ocean and its intimidating ambience has always been unpredictable to the fishermen. Traditionally, fishermen have reposed their faith on supernatural forces, expecting them to ensure their safety during fishing trips and help them net bumper catch.Thai Duong Ha, a fishing village sitting on the coast of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, holds a festival every three years to honour the supernatural forces which they believe govern the sea. During the festival, fishermen perform rituals to gods entreating them for a safe fishing expedition and bumper catch.According to the elderly men in the village, the festival also includes a section to honour the village’s founder Truong Thieu. Legend says that five hundred years ago, Thieu left his home village in the central province of Thanh Hoa, arrived here and formed the village.He taught locals how to fish and make fishing boats. A day before the 11th day of the first month, every three years, elderly men in the village makes offerings to Thieu at a temple where he is worshipped, informing him of the organisation of the festival.They then start the ritual ceremony for gods early morning, followed by entertainment activities, which include musical performances, re-enactment of the fishing activity and selling of fish on the seaside, in addition to a boat race and a procession, in which 102 families take part in celebrating the event.The procession carries the offerings of the locals around the village, invoking their patron saint to have a look at their life. Meanwhile, the boat race is held to entertain locals.The re-enactment of the life of fishermen is the biggest draw for villagers and visitors. This makes the event a fun festival for residents in Thuan An town - the territory comprises the village - with people of all ages taking part in the re-enactment.The village festival helps the present generation get acquainted with their tradition, experts said.-VNA