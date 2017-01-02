Ceremony marks Vietnam-Bhutan diplomatic ties

Ambassador of Bhutan to India speaks at the ceremony (Source: VNA)

– The Embassy of Vietnam in India held a ceremony in New Delhi on January 1 to mark the fifth anniversary of Vietnam – Bhutan diplomatic ties (January 19, 2012-2017).The event was attended by Vietnamese Ambassador to India, Bhutan and Nepal Ton Sinh Thanh and Ambassador of Bhutan to India Vetsop Namgye.In his opening remark, Thanh highlighted the growing Vietnam – Bhutan diplomatic relations over the past five years, proven by the appointment of Vietnamese Ambassador to Bhutan.He underlined similarities between the two nations, saying that both Vietnam and Bhutan have a solid legacy of Buddhism, a diverse culture and beautiful landscapes.The two countries see great potential for cooperation in all fields, the ambassador said, expressing his hope that the potential will be tapped via leader visits, enhanced cultural, tourism and trade exchanges, and mutual support at regional and international forums.For his part, Ambassador Vetsop Namgye said his country has attached importance to its relationship with Vietnam. Bhutan people admire Vietnam’s past struggle for national liberation as well as its current reform and development achievements, he added.He agreed with the Vietnamese diplomat on the bilateral cooperation potential in tourism and agriculture and expressed his hope to enhance collaboration in trade and investment.Participants enjoyed Vietnamese food after the ceremony.-VNA