Moscow (VNA) – The Hanoi-Moscow Multifunctional Complex and some Vietnamese businesses in Russia co-organised a charity concert in Moscow, Russia to raise fund for children with heart disease in Vietnam.

All the proceedings of the event, including 30,000 USD of ticket money and over 600,000 ruble (10,000 USD) raised by audiences, will be used for treatment of 20 children under the “Hearts for Kids”, a heart operation programme.

The event, the first of its kinds held overseas, is expected to provide financial aid to disadvantaged children with heart disease and inspire philanthropists to continue supporting the programme, said Associate Professor - Doctor Nguyen Lan Hieu, Deputy Director of Hanoi Medical University, who will receive and deliver the donations to the “Hearts for Kids” fund.

According to data of the World Health Organisation, Vietnam has nearly 45,000 under-six heart patients, of whom 60 percent have disadvantaged background. Among 8,000 to 10,000 children with congenital heart disease, a half of them are in need of immediate operations. – VNA



