Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 17:17:45

Culture - Sports

Cherry blossom festival in Da Lat cancelled

VNA Print

Cherry blossoms in Da Lat (Source: VNA)
Lam Dong (VNA) – The Central Highland resort city of Da Lat has cancelled its first cherry blossom festival, initially scheduled from February 11-13.

Head of the organising board Nguyen Xuan Thanh announced the information at a press conference in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong on February 6, noting that prolonged rain and unpredictable cold weather have prevented the flowers from blooming.

Despite the festival’s cancellation, other entertainment activities will still be held to serve visitors, he added.

The cherry trees in Da Lat, called Mai Anh Dao in Vietnamese, are of the Prunus Cerasoides variety. The flowers, a floral symbol of Da Lat, usually bloom at around this time of the year.-VNA

