Delegates make a toast at the ceremony (Photo: qdnd.vn)

- The Chinese Embassy in Vietnam celebrated the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (August 1) in Hanoi on July 28.The event was attended by head of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army Sen. Lieut. Gen. Luong Cuong, and representatives of various ministries, sectors and friendship organisations.Over the past years, defense relations between Vietnam and China have developed in many fields, specially cooperation between naval forces, coast guards, border guards and institutions.On behalf of the Vietnamese Ministry of Defense, Cuong extended his congratulations on the occasion of the anniversary of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.-VNA