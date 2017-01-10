Chinese press highlights Vietnamese Party chief’s visit

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping received Vietnamese Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong in November 2015 (Source: VNA)

– China highly evaluates the upcoming visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, the Xinhua News Agency quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang as saying.The visit will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and State President Xi Jinping.During the visit, scheduled to take place from January 12-15, Chinese leaders and senior CPC officials will have separate meetings with the Vietnamese Party chief to discuss bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern.Lu told a press briefing on January 9 that China wants to build good and stable relations with Vietnam.The spokesperson also affirmed that China is willing to work with Vietnam to promote the bilateral traditional friendship, increase the exchange of strategic views and mutual political trust, deepen practical cooperation and foster the sustainable, sound and stable development of bilateral relations.Also on January 9, the Global Times, a daily newspaper under the People’s Daily – the official organ of the CPC - ran an editorial, commenting that the Vietnamese Party chief’s visit to China will reinforce the friendship between the two countries.The newspaper recalled the recent visits to China by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in 2015, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Standing member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Dinh The Huynh in 2016.The relationship between the CPC and the CPV is a special pillar of China-Vietnam relations, helping to further develop the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two nations, the article affirmed.-VNA