Congratulations to Japanese Communist Party

General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R) and Chair of the Japanese Communist Party Central Committee Shii Kazuo (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam has sent a congratulatory message to the Japanese Communist Party on its 27th Congress.



On the occasion, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong extended congratulations to Shii Kazuo on his re-election as Chair of the Japanese Communist Party Central Committee.-VNA