Cyclists in the first Da Nang Cycling Open-Asanzo Cup (Source: sggp.org.vn)

Da Nang (VNA) – More than 200 cyclists raced in the first Da Nang Cycling Open-Asanzo Cup in the central city of Da Nang to raise funds for victims of Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin on July 30.



The event, co-organised by the Da Nang Association of AO Victims and Asanzo Group, aims to mark the 56th anniversary of AO/dioxin Victims Day (August 10) and the 70th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).



Nguyen Thi Hien, Chairwoman of the Da Nang Association of AO Victims, said the race aims to call for support of individuals and organisations for AO victims while encouraging people to do physical exercise to improve their health.



Da Nang has more than 5,000 AO victims and 1,400 children affected by the toxic chemical, she said.



Since its inception, the association has mobilised nearly 100 billion VND (4.4 million USD) to build houses, present wheelchairs and provide business capital to AO victims, according to Hien.



On this occasion, the orgnisation board presented 15 gifts, each worth 1 million VND (44 USD), to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and AO victims in Da Nang, and mobilsied 1 billion VND (44,000 USD) in support of AO victims.-VNA