Da Nang determined to build startup city

– The central city of Da Nang is determined to a build startup destination for innovation and creativity, said Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Xuan Anh.Anh made the statement at the Da Nang Start-up Conference and Exhibition themed “Startup Technology and Ecosystem” on July 21, attracting more than 400 young entrepreneurs and startups from 27 countries and territories worldwide.In order to achieve the goal of becoming a startup destination in ASEAN under a project on developing a startup ecosystem until 2020 with orientations to 2030, Da Nang is set to develop startup culture, raise young generations’ awareness of startups, continue refining relevant mechanisms and policies, develop startup network and expand cooperation to attract resources at home and abroad for the effort, he said.Vo Duy Khuong, Chairman of the Da Nang Startup Council, said the council will work with schools, universities and colleges to add startup into their curricula and urge the municipal authorities to launch a startup fund which helps startups access capital from domestic and foreign investment funds, financial and credit organisations.At the same time, conferences and exhibitions to share experience and introduce products to domestic and foreign markets will continue to be held.As part of the event, 10 most outstanding startups will enter the final round of the Pitching Competition to vie for awards worth 200 million VND, and an exchange with tourism billionair Jeff Hoffman will also be organised.The event was co-hosted by the Da Nang Startup Council and the municipal business incubator.-VNA