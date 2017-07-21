Angel investor network incubates startups in central region

Illustrative photo (Photo: Internet)

– An Angel investor network was launched by Songhan Incubator on July 21 in Da Nang city, aiming to incubate startups in the central region.On the occasion, Songhan Incubator inaugurated an incubator area where startup enterprises work and organise workshops, events and training programmes.Director of Songhan Incubator Ly Dinh Quan said the centre has actively participated in startup support activities since it was established in January this year, significantly contributing to forming startup ecosystems nationwide.The centre is a member of the Vietnam Angel Investor Network (iAngel), which provides financial support and consultation for startup units, Quan noted.Songhan Incubator aims to promote cooperation and knowledge links among startup organisations and experts, and scientists and technologists, towards incubating entrepreneurial talents and creating high-quality startup projects, contributing to Vietnam’s creative development and renovation.It also provides start-up ecosystem development consultations for many provinces and cities, enterprises and other incubators, while implementing the Vietnam Tourism Startup 2017 programme which targets renovation and creativity-applied tourism startup projects.Meanwhile, iAngel, operated by experienced managers in Vietnam’s startup circle, is looking to build a strong community with angel investors for joint investment deals.The network receives technical assistance of the three leading start-up support programmes, including the Vietnam-Finland Innovation Partnership Programme 2 (IPP2), the Mekong Business Initiative (MBI) and the Swiss EP Startup Support Programme.-VNA.