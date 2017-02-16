Da Nang focuses on developing Son Tra tourism area

A view of Son Tra peninsular (Photo: VNA)

– The central city of Da Nang’s Department of Tourism has issued a master plan on the development of Son Tra National Tourism Area to 2025, aiming to lure 3.5 million visitors and revenue of about 1.9 trillion VND (83.5 million USD).By 2030, the site expects to attract 4.6 million tourists with earnings of about 4.3 trillion VND, according to the plan which was approved by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in November 2016.With an area of 4,439 hectares, Son Tra National Tourism Area is located in Son Tra peninsular in Tho Quang ward, Son Tra district.By 2025, the area is expected to meet all criteria of a national tourism site, and become a high-end eco-tourism and resort centre as well as an important destination in the national road and sea tourism route in 2030.Three service centres will be built in three gateways of the Son Tra peninsula, while areas serving ecotourism tourism, entertainment, sports and sight-seeing will be developed, including a flower and herbal park, a wildlife rescue centre, a safari park, a camping area and sight-seeing points.Da Nang aims to develop Son Tra National Tourism Area based on reasonable exploitation of sea and forest resources, with priority on ecotourism, sports, resorts and cultural-spiritual tourism, thus boosting the growth of other service sectors.According to Tran Thi Thanh Tam, Chairwoman of Son Tra district People’s Committee, the locality’s total retail and service revenue in 2016 increased by 20 times compared to that in 1997.Tourism is a key economic sector in Da Nang in recent years.In 2016, 5,51 million tourists visited the city, gegerating 16 trillion VND (717 million USD) in tourism revenue.-VNA