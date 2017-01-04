Da Nang tourism promoted in Hanoi

An overview of the Han River in Đa Nang. (Photo: Helicopter tours)

– The Da Nang Department of Tourism held an event in Hanoi on January 4 to promote upcoming events scheduled to take place in the central city throughout this year.Deputy director of the city’s Tourism Department Truong Thi Hong Hanh said the annual international firework festival this year in Da Nang will last for two months from April 24 to June 24, instead of 2 days as in previous years.The festival is expected to gather firework artists from Switzerland, China, Australia, Austria, Japan, the UK and Italy, among others.The city will also host the sixth Asian Golf Tourism Convention from May 7 to 13. This is the annual event held by the International Association of Golf Tour Operators (IAGTO) and the biggest of its kind in Asia, which includes an award ceremony honouring countries and regions with outstanding golf achievements.To serve the expected influx of visitors, an under-construction international terminal at Da Nang airport is planned to become operational in March 2017 with a yearly capacity of between four and six million passengers.Da Nang currently has 575 accommodation facilities, offering up to 22,000 rooms. The central tourism hub is piloting a mobile phone software application, Danang FantastiCity, to help visitors plan tours and find tourist information in Vietnamese and English.-VNA