A medical staff uses steam injection to kill mosquitoes (Photo: VNA)

- The southeastern province of Dong Nai has identified a new Zika virus infection case, bringing the total number of infections to seven, the province’s Preventive Health Centre said on February 1.Bach Thai Binh, director of the centre, said a 37 year-old woman from Thong Nhat District’s Gia Tan 3 Commune was diagnosed with the Zika virus.After detection, the centre collaborated with local authorities to mobilise local residents to clean up the environment and spray chemicals to kill mosquitoes in areas with Zika virus infections.Previous Zika infections were discovered in Bien Hoa city and Nhon Trach District.-VNA