Enterprises help the poor enjoy Lunar New Year

Mong ethnic women prepare their traditional cakes for Tet (Illustrative photo: VNA)

As many as 178 firms have donated more than 32 billion VND (1.4 million USD) to help disadvantaged residents in the central province of Nghe An enjoy the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.The donation was raised at an event held in Vinh city on January 4, during which local enterprises were honoured by the provincial authorities for their contributions.About 16,000 companies are operating in Nghe An. They have so far donated nearly 70 billion VND (3.08 million USD) for social security activities in the province.Meanwhile, in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum, 22 charity houses were handed over to poor families in Dak Ha district and Kon Tum city on January 3 and 4.Construction of each house cost 50 million VND (2,200 USD), sourced from the VinGroup’s Thien Tam fund.Also on January 4, the Department of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs and the fund for children of Long An presented 100 gifts worth 100 million VND (4,400 USD) for needy students in the Mekong Delta province.The gifts were sponsored by businesses. -VNA